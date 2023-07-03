A COURT has heard an offer is on the table for a man charged with a string of domestic violence-related offences.
Adam Wayne Newton appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the court the Crown was considering an offer from the defence.
DPP solicitor Madeleine Mulvaney said a case conference had been held, but negotiations were ongoing between the two parties.
"We're just waiting to hear back from the officer-in-charge," she said.
Ms Mulvaney said it was unlikely that the matter would resolve in the local court, with the prosecution expecting the case to be mentioned in the district court.
She asked the court for a two week adjournment to finalise the matter.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the case to later this month, but warned things needed to progress.
"He's been in custody for quite a long time," Ms Soars said.
"Try and keep it moving as you are doing."
Newton's defence solicitor told the court a health report may be required moving forward.
The 24-year-old was charged in November, last year, with three counts of domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH); taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage and cause ABH; stalk or intimidate with the intention of causing fear; and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.
It's the police case the West Tamworth man caused domestic violence-related grievous bodily harm to an alleged victim in October, last year.
The alleged offending is said to have occurred between October 1 and October 19 last year.
It's alleged he also stalked and intimidated the victim - with the intention of causing physical fear or mental harm - during the same period.
Newton has not been required to enter any pleas.
He made no application for bail and will remain in custody until the matter is mentioned again in July.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
