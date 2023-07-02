The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

The Legacy torch will arrive in Tamworth on July 4, 2023

RG
By Rachel Gray
July 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruythe Dufty, left, and Sue-Ellen Nash, left, will join their sister Jean Dufty-Hopson, absent, on July 4, for the carrying of the Legacy Torch along its 10.8km journey through Tamworth. Picture Gareth Gardner
Ruythe Dufty, left, and Sue-Ellen Nash, left, will join their sister Jean Dufty-Hopson, absent, on July 4, for the carrying of the Legacy Torch along its 10.8km journey through Tamworth. Picture Gareth Gardner

Legacy Day is a special day for sisters Sue-Ellen Nash, Ruythe Dufty and Jean Dufty-Hopson, who will be among the 30 local torch bearers carrying the centenary Legacy flame when it arrives in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.