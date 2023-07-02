Legacy Day is a special day for sisters Sue-Ellen Nash, Ruythe Dufty and Jean Dufty-Hopson, who will be among the 30 local torch bearers carrying the centenary Legacy flame when it arrives in Tamworth.
The milestone Legacy anniversary falls just months after the Tamworth branch's 75th anniversary, marked in April.
"[Legacy Day] is a very emotional time for me as I will carry it in remembrance of my grandfather, my father, our cousin, and family members," Ms Nash said.
"And I carry it to honour Legacy a wonderful organisation that started during World War I, when a digger was dying on the battlefield, and he asked his mate to look after his missus."
The three sisters joined Legacy, an organisation that supports the families of those who died or were injured while serving in the armed forces, a few years after their father Harold Dufty died in 2001.
Mr Dufty enlisted as a tank driver with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in 1942 and was deployed to New Guinea during WWII. After Mr Duffy left the army in 1945, he joined Legacy years later in 1976 to help others.
The family also has two members, Arthur Weigold and Thomas Marsden, who both fought and died on the battlefield during WWI in 1917. Mr Marsden's body was never found but his name remains engraved on the Menin Gate at Ypres.
Ms Dufty said she will be "carrying the torch high" not only for Legacy and her family's strong ties to the armed forces, but for the strength in community.
"It's not about glorifying war, it's about supporting the community and the people who go off and do pretty amazing things," Ms Dufty said.
The Legacy Torch was lit in France at Pozières on April 23, and travelled to Legacy clubs in Belgium and the United Kingdom before touching down in Australia on May 3.
The flame will arrive in Tamworth on July 4, and will be passed or 'kissed' from one torch bearer to another along its journey through the streets of the Australian Country Music Capital.
The 10.8 kilometre local leg of the relay will start at Hyman Park at 10am, travel along Hillvue Road, turn right at Garden Street, right at Kent Street, left at Phillips Street, and right into Gipps Street.
It will cross the footbridge at Bicentennial Park before turning left into Hill Street, left at Marius Street, and right into White Street.
From there, the flame will be 'kissed' with a left at Upper Street, right at Fitzroy Street, and left at Napier Street, left at Brisbane, right at Marius, left into Bourke, and left at Peel, before ending at the town hall on Fitzroy Street.
