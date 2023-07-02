A MAN has been dragged out of a Tamworth court after questioning a magistrate's credibility.
Peter Smoley was arrested after he appeared in Tamworth Local Court where he faced charges of refusing to do a breath test or show police officers his licence.
Smoley represented himself when his matter was called, and told the court he "did not consent" to the charges.
"There will be no plea given or taken," he said.
Smoley - who is facing one charge of refusing or failing to submit a breath test; and two counts of refusing to provide an Australian drivers licence, state name, or address - proceeded to question magistrate Julie Soars' credibility.
"Do you claim to be a magistrate?" Smoley asked.
Court sheriffs tried to reason with Smoley, and ask him to leave, before removing him from the court room.
Ms Soars said she would set down a hearing date for Smoley to defend the charges.
In a separate matter, a woman - who the Leader believes is known to Smoley - also refused to answer any questions from Ms Soars.
When Antonina Malishev's name was called the woman told the court she did not go by, or recognise, the last name.
Court staff called Malishev's name three times, when no one answered, Ms Soars said she would pencil in a hearing date.
"Unless there is a person in court identifying or answering to that name, I'll be proceeding in her absence," Ms Soars said.
Malishev faces two charges of refusing to produce an Australian driver's licence, state name, or address.
Smoley and Malishev will return to court in September.
Tess Kelly
