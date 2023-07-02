A MAN was on the run for more than a month before he led police on a wild chase through private properties near Tamworth.
Darren Bruce Curry has admitted to crashing through farm fences, making his car airborne, and trying to hit police during a wild pursuit earlier this year.
The 47-year-old appeared in the dock in Tamworth Local Court when his Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor told the court Curry would enter pleas of guilty, and a hearing date could be abandoned.
Curry - who was wanted at the time - sparked a pursuit when he failed to stop for police at about 9:54pm on February 16, 2023, in Upper Horton, about an hour-and-a-half from Tamworth.
Officers followed the stolen blue Toyota Hilux for 35 kilometres - reaching speeds of up to 110 an hour - before they lost sight of the vehicle on Mount Lindesay Road.
Police started contacting landholders in the area and received information the vehicle had been spotted entering a property with a number of abandoned sheds.
When officers arrived, Curry accelerated at police before swerving at the last minute.
The 47-year-old crashed through a number of gates and fences, and a second pursuit was sparked.
During the chase, the stolen vehicle became airborne, and ran through another fence.
Police were forced to abandon the chase due to the manner of Curry's driving.
At about 6pm the next day, officer received a tip-off Curry had entered another property in the area by foot.
When they arrived about 30 minutes later, officers found Curry asleep in the grass, and in possession of methamphetamine.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of of police pursuit and driving recklessly; using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; unlawfully entering inclosed agricultural land; destroying or damaging property; possessing a prohibited drug; stealing a car; and driving with an expired licence.
One charge of carrying a cutting weapon when he was arrested was withdrawn.
At the time of the pursuit, Curry was wanted by police for stealing a Ford Ranger, and a string of break-and-enter charges - including stealing five packets of instant noodles - in Bendemeer in January.
Curry and a co-accused were squatting in a home in on Danehurst Road in Bendemeer between January 8 and January 10 after the Ford Ranger he stole got bogged.
During the illegal stay, Curry stole five packets of instant noodles, and a pair of Rural Fire Service overalls.
At about 2pm on January 10, a man saw Curry and the co-accused laying in the grass trying to hide.
The man asked what they were doing and started recording the conversation on his phone.
Curry then pointed a 20 centimetre knife at the man, and said "don't keep coming or I'll stab ya".
The 47-year-old proceeded to tell the man "don't keep coming or you're gonna die, don't be a hero", more than 50 times.
Police arrived at the scene and canvassed the area for Curry.
Two days later on January 12, police found the stolen Ford Ranger, and a stolen rifle inside.
Curry was on the run until he was arrested in February.
He has since pleaded guilty to stealing the Ford Ranger; entering inclosed land; aggravated break-and-enter; damaging property; threatening to injure a person with the intention to prevent lawful detention; and having goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars thanked the defence and prosecution for coming to a resolution and adjourned both matters to July.
Curry made no application for bail and will remain in custody until the next mention.
