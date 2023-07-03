Tamworth Legacy officially launched its week of centenary celebrations by unveiling a 'Pool of Reflection', adorned with 1000 crosses.
The crosses stand as a symbol of remembrance for the enduring legacy of servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and their families Legacy supports.
"It is time to reflect, and also to realise the responsibility each of us have to protect what we have, and not betray or surrender the precious gift our service men and women have left to us. Lest we forget," Tamworth Legacy President Greg Roese said at the pool's opening on Monday afternoon at the Waler Memorial, adjacent to Bicentennial Park.
The service was also attended by Kamilaroi man Len Waters, who opened the ceremony with a poignant speech on how all men are equal in war, regardless of the colour of their skin.
READ ALSO:
The mic was then passed to Member for New England Barnaby Joyce and then to Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, both of whom delivered speeches emphasising the profound impact Legacy has had on the lives of countless individuals across the region.
The speeches were followed by a marching of the honour guard provided by a mix of Lancers, Troopers, and Air Force Cadets.
After the march, the last of the 1000 crosses was installed and the 'Pool of Reflection' officially opened.
Local schools then participated in a parade of homemade lanterns before the public was invited to lay poppies on and next to the crosses.
The crosses will be on display at the Waler Memorial in Bicentennial Park, off Kable Avenue, until July 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.