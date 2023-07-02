Kamilaroi man Len Waters has always been drawn to the elders and embraced their stories, passed down from generation to generation.
"I come from an old mission station in Toomelah," he said.
"Even back in those days the elders had stories that were told around the campfire and us kids took all the stuff in.
"As you get older and move place to place, and meet more old people and over a lifetime you learn more. If you have a connection to them in a spiritual sense they will share with you those stories."
Stories that, according to Mr Waters, are also life lessons.
"After learning all about these stories that the older people told you, you know where it fits in because you see it. You know where they fit in, because you see them and now you are understanding," he said.
"That is the power of the elders. The old people that knew what they were talking about and the lessons in life, that life won't always be kind you. But, it's about how you react."
While Mr Waters says he cherishes every single story that has been entrusted to him, one particular elder has left a lasting impression.
"There was this old fella. Some people think you have to prove yourself, like swim a river or climb a mountain, but it was the intermingling of our spirits," he said.
"When I left that place and drove home I was a different man. I knew who I was meant to be. It's just from being with the old people you get a sense of who you are and what you're meant to do."
The day after his visit, the elder passed away. The next day Mr Waters received a phone call from his family.
"They said, 'We've got all the old fellas' stories. Will you take them?' and I said, 'I'd love too," he said.
Mr Waters said the theme for NAIDOC week, For Our Elders, is special.
"A lot of our elders are like our rock artwork. Every year the rock art diminishes, but every year our elders diminish as well," he said.
"So that's why it's important to teach people, all people who are living on this nation to keep our elders culture and traditions alive."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
