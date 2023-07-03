Former healthcare worker and academic Amy Creighton has strong family ties to the Tamworth hospital.
As NAIDOC Week celebrations kicked into full swing, she watched on in the grounds as the official flag raising took place on Monday, July 3, sharing her connections.
"The theme for this year is for our elders and where would we be without our elders," she said.
"Like many faces here, my family connection to this health service goes back my parents - to my mum being on the original Aboriginal Health Advisory Committee back in the late '80s, and that was way before there were any Aboriginal identified positions were at the hospital."
Tamworth hospital raised the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags high to recognise the important work done by elders who have paved the way for Indigenous health care.
Mrs Creighton's family, like so many others within the community, have left a lasting impact on the hospital's legacy. Without these men and women, some of the Indigenous services would not exist.
These include the Building Stronger Foundations, the Aboriginal Mothers and Babies Service, and many more.
"It's great to see investment in the health of Aboriginal people, but we still have a way to go," manager of Child and Family Community Health Jodie Peace said.
"I think what was mentioned here today, by working with community and listening to the needs of community or how Aboriginal people would like healthcare provided, is really important work we need to do on a daily basis."
The hospital Community Health Services hosted the flag-raising event, followed by a brunch and a free pop-up influenza vaccination clinic.
Organiser and Aboriginal Health Worker at Hunter New England Local Health District, Kylie Taylor, said it was important to recognise and remember the progress made in health by numerous Indigenous elders.
Hundreds of healthcare workers, service providers, and representatives from community organisations attended the event to remember those who came before them.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
