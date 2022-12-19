A MAN must spend Christmas behind bars after he was allegedly seen "disposing" of bags before police claim drugs and a cash stash were uncovered.
Angelo Zepidis fronted Tamworth Local Court on Monday, for the first time since his arrest over the weekend.
He made a bid for release, but magistrate Julie Soars refused him bail on charges of drug supply and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
She said the allegation that Zepidis was caught with 42g of the drug known as ice was serious and that it could carry up to 15 years behind bars if he was found guilty.
The court heard there was eyewitness evidence from police that they saw Zepidis throwing the bags, which were then revealed to contain the quantity of illegal drugs. More than $4000 was also allegedly discovered.
"I'm not convinced at this stage it's a weak case," Ms Soars said.
"It's a serious matter for him."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom had opposed bail.
She said even at this first mention in court the prosecution had a strong case against Zepidis.
Sergeant Thom said police had attended a hotel in Tamworth and were able to identify Zepidis disposing of bags.
She told the court officers immediately ran to them and found the drugs.
"There's no delay in the apprehension of the defendant," she said.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Jessica Munro had argued that because it was 3am there may be visibility, or identity issues.
She submitted the drugs were not located on Zepidis, with one bag found over a fence and another beneath a room.
She said the amount of money found was less than three weeks' worth of wages for Zepidis, so there could be a "perfectly legitimate" reason for him to have had the cash.
Ms Munro said Zepidis could offer "stringent" bail conditions and that he wanted to have a family Christmas.
Zepidis had to show he had cause to be in the community because he was on parole at the time of his arrest.
He will remain in custody until his case is mentioned in the new year to check if the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, will take it over.
Police will compile a brief of evidence in the meantime.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
