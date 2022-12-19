The Northern Daily Leader
Angelo Zepidis refused bail after arrest in Tamworth on drug supply charge

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 20 2022 - 5:30am
The man fronted Tamworth court for the first time on Monday after his arrest. File picture

A MAN must spend Christmas behind bars after he was allegedly seen "disposing" of bags before police claim drugs and a cash stash were uncovered.

