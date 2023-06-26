Mines across the Gunnedah basin are employing more workers than they have in a decade.
The Gunnedah region had 3253 coalmining jobs in April, the most in a decade, while the western NSW region had 3374 and the southern region 3359.
The NSW Minerals Council published Coal Services data on Monday which showed the state had 24,575 "direct" coal jobs in April, the highest number since the last coal boom in 2012.
The Hunter had 14,589 coal jobs in April, the second highest number since June 2014.
The figures show how the Hunter industry dominates the sector in NSW, employing 59 per cent of the state's coal workforce.
READ ALSO:
NSW Minerals Council chief executive officer Stephen Galilee said the industry was showing "ongoing strength".
"The strong performance and contribution of the coal sector reflects the overall growth of the entire mining sector in NSW, including in metals mining," he said.
Mr Galilee a near-record 8000 workers were employed directly in the NSW metals mining sector based on an industry expenditure survey.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.