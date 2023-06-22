Paramedics across Tamworth are refusing to work "on call" between their shifts unless the NSW government hires more staff to ease the pressure on first responders.
The industrial action is set to continue for as long as it takes to increase staff from 36 full time equivalent (FTE) positions to 48, Tamworth paramedic and Health Services Union (HSU) delegate Brian Bridges said.
"They're saying 36 is the model but they are not taking into consideration the job numbers, population growth and bed block," Mr Bridges said.
"We want another 12 so we can efficiently run our workload and cater for day and night shifts, but they're saying 'no'.
"This is not going to go away but we can't seem to tell them that."
The move comes after NSW paramedics launched their Five Weeks of Fury campaign in the lead up to the state election on March 25, with a range of industrial action designed to pressure the government for better pay and recognition of their skill set.
However, Mr Bridges said the requests are still "an action in process because the government has not yet come to fruition about their pre-election promises".
Chris Minns' government promised $150 million to boost the workforce by an additional 500 paramedics in Labor's first term, "to ease the burden of chronic paramedic shortages and the unprecedented strain" on the regional and rural health system.
HSU industrial executives met with the state government on Thursday, June 22, ahead of the Ambulance and Patient Transport Award expiring on June 30.
Mr Bridges said, "it is just chaos in the health system at the moment, and it's chaos in hospitals".
"We've got paramedics doing 15 and 16 hour shifts that are being extended for up to four hours."
He said paramedics are having to take time off work because they are so fatigued.
"We can't function like this in the New South Wales ambo service and expect to get away with it," Mr Bridges said.
"We certainly can't function like this in the transport industry because of its regulations."
NSW Ambulance was contacted for comment but did not provide a response.
It is understood there are "contingency" plans in place should there be a need to cover those who need to be "on call".
