A COURT has heard charges could be upgraded against a man involved in a fatal crash on the outskirts of Tamworth.
He was not required to appear in Tamworth Local Court this week when police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie revealed the man could face more serious charges.
Sergeant Baillie said the brief of evidence had been directed to a "serious matter vehicle collision" authority in Sydney to establish the extent of the alleged negligence.
"We need another week to get an answer," he told the court.
He said if the prosecution is not advised to level any further charges against Crosland, discussions will be held with his solicitor before the case returns to court in July.
The South Tamworth man is charged with one count of negligent driving causing death, which carries up to 18 months behind bars, if convicted.
The matter had previously been adjourned in Tamworth court, after Crosland's defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe argued there weren't enough specific details about the charges - almost a year after crash.
She told the court Crosland would not enter any pleas until more information was provided.
Crosland is also charged with three counts of negligent driving without causing death or grievous bodily harm.
He has not yet been required to enter pleas to any of the charges.
It's alleged Crosland was behind the wheel of a white 1988 Nissan Navara ute when it collided with a van near the Sandy Road and Porcupine Lane intersection on the New England Highway on March 28, 2022.
The police case is Crosland was driving the vehicle negligently between 11.48am and 1.30pm that day.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash which hospitalised four people.
One person later died in hospital.
Following a lengthy police investigation, Crosland was charged by investigators in January.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
