The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tamworth police could upgrade fatal crash charges against Craig Crosland

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attended the crash outside Tamworth in March, 2022. Picture by Peter Hardin
Emergency services attended the crash outside Tamworth in March, 2022. Picture by Peter Hardin

A COURT has heard charges could be upgraded against a man involved in a fatal crash on the outskirts of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.