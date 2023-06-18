And then they were gone.
The Gunnedah Poochettes - a team that has mostly only known success in their brief history but are driven by the memory of heartbreaking failure - produced a quarter of champagne footy to finally subdue a gallant Swans at No. 1 Oval.
Gunnedah's five goals-to-one final-quarter statement was the blueprint of the football they need to reproduce to avenge their one-point grand final loss to Inverell last season, which snapped a 38-game unbeaten run.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the second-placed Poochettes quickly turned a two-point lead into a match-winning margin, the final score 10.8 (68) to 6.5 (41).
Poochettes midfielder Georgia Tibbs, who turned 20 on Sunday, was one of the side's best on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
She said: "It was disappointing that we lost the [2022] grand final. But I think we needed to lose to then get more determination to get better and better."
Zoe Palmer ignited Gunnedah's final-term goal rush with a long-range bomb.
And they had slotted three unanswered goals when Rani Grant added a fourth, before Meg Foster charged on to the ball and booted a close-range major - the exclamation mark.
Tibbs said: "I think once we all back each other up, we work like that, we just play a great game."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
