Anthony John Pryor to defend siege charges at hearing in Tamworth court

By Tess Kelly
June 13 2023 - 5:30am
Anthony John Pryor will defend the siege charges which allegedly occured with Oxley police on April 24 in West Tamworth. Picture file
A MAN accused of sparking a siege with police in Tamworth is set to fight the allegations.

