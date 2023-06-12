A MAN accused of sparking a siege with police in Tamworth is set to fight the allegations.
Anthony John Pryor was handed a hearing date in Tamworth Local Court to defend the charges, after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during a siege in West Tamworth.
Legal Aid solicitor Adam Ryan asked the court to set aside two hours for Pryor to fight charges of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; assaulting a police officer; and stalking or intimidating.
Magistrate Julie Soars received a listing advice on the witnesses to be called, and scheduled the matter for a date in August.
"He's got a lot of charges here," she said.
"Domestic violence matters as well as matters involving police."
The 56-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to hindering or resisting police; destroy or damaging property; common assault (DV), and contravening an AVO.
He will be sentenced for the offences on the same date, following the hearing.
It's alleged Pryor was armed, and tried to intimidate an elderly woman when the police siege was sparked on April 24, 2023.
Pryor was refused bail following his arrest in West Tamworth, but was released two days later in Tamworth court on strict conditions after a fresh application was lodged to get specialist medical treatment.
He was ordered to live at a specific Tamworth address; not contact the alleged victim; undergo medical treatment and supervision; and steer clear of drugs and alcohol.
The case will return to court in August.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
