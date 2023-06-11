The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Colin Thomas Donohue sentenced for drink driving in North Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 12 2023 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Thomas Donohue was caught drink driving on Bligh Street in North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
Colin Thomas Donohue was caught drink driving on Bligh Street in North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

A COURT has heard a man had a "good run" on the pokies before getting behind the wheel drunk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.