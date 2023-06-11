A COURT has heard a man had a "good run" on the pokies before getting behind the wheel drunk.
Colin Thomas Donohue fronted Tamworth Local Court after he was caught drink driving in the early hours of a Wednesday morning last month.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston told the court the 43-year-old had an "unusually good run" on the poker machines before he was stopped for a random breath test on Bligh Street in North Tamworth.
"That's why he was out so late," Mr Johnston said.
Donohue was stopped on May 3, 2023, when he returned a positive breath test result.
READ ALSO:
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.107 - more than double the legal limit.
Donohue was charged with mid-range drink driving and lost his licence on the spot.
Mr Johnston said the North Tamworth man usually kept track of how many drinks he had, but got it "horribly wrong".
"He insists he's determined not to drive a vehicle even if he's had one drink," Mr Johnston said.
He asked the court to consider a non-conviction, handed up a character reference for Donohue, and submitted he has a "pretty good" traffic record.
Magistrate Julie Soars said it was a "serious offence" that would warrant a conviction.
She said Donohue had the option to walk or take a taxi, but decided to get behind the wheel.
"Unfortunately that decision was taken," Ms Soars said.
Donohue was disqualified from driving for three months, and fined $400.
He was ordered to have a mandatory interlock device fitted to his vehicle for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.