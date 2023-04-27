A MAN accused of sparking a siege with Tamworth police earlier this week has been granted bail to get specialist medical treatment.
Anthony John Pryor was allegedly armed with a weapon when he tried to resist police and arrest in West Tamworth on April 24.
The 56-year-old appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court from the Tamworth Correctional Centre, where he had been held since he was refused bail, and lodged a fresh release application.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie opposed bail and said the allegations involved being armed with intent and intimidation of an elderly woman.
"He's a real risk to her protection, he's a danger to her we would say," he told the court.
Sergeant Baillie argued Pryor has "a record, he's on bonds", including a conviction for bringing a knife into a court complex.
"There's a weapon offence," he said.
"One of the allegations here is he was armed with a weapon."
Sergeant Baillie told the court three of the seven allegations involved police officers, and the bail conditions would not lessen the risk.
"The prosecution would say there is an unacceptable risk ... the protection of the community must factor in," he submitted.
Pryor pleaded guilty to hindering or resisting police; damaging a bedroom wall at the property; assault; and contravening an AVO.
He's denied charges of using an offensive weapon to prevent his detention by police; assaulting police; intimidation, all allegedly occurring between 6.30am and 5.05pm on April 24.
Legal Aid solicitor Adam Ryan conceded Pryor had a history of offences but suffered from serious medical conditions, and "this incident occurred during an episode", he told the court.
He said his client could live at a motor inn, about 4km away from the alleged victim's address, where the allegations arise.
He said his client could report to police and comply with the conditions of an AVO to keep 50m away from the woman.
Acting magistrate Mal MacPherson was reluctant to grant bail without a treatment plan to address Pryor's medical conditions.
He said Pryor was on a number of Community Corrections Orders. He stood the case down for medical plans to be submitted "as to what all this behaviour is about", ensuring there was a community treatment order in place to help him.
"I've just got to get that report," Mr MacPherson said.
Once reading the material, Mr MacPherson granted conditional bail ordering that Pryor must live at the nominated address in Tamworth; not contact the alleged victim; undergo medical treatment and supervision; and must not drink alcohol or take drugs.
The case will return to court at a later date.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
