The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Benedict Charles Williams denies Uralla arson allegation in Armidale court

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
June 6 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A VOLUNTEER firefighter is set to fight a charge of arson, after appearing in court for the first time since his arrest by a strike force of police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.