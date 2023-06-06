The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Blake Stanton jailed for prison rampage after robbery arrest

SR
By Sam Rigney
June 6 2023 - 11:00am
An armed Aaron Creighton with Trae Reid and Murrinjii Griffiths behind the counter of the Spar Express supermarket at Morpeth on January 19 last year.
A TAMWORTH man, who along with his four friends formed an armed crew that terrorised businesses across the Hunter during a three-day crime spree in early 2022, has been jailed for a maximum of 11 years.

