The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Health

Hunter New England hospitals treating a surge of RSV cases in kids

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth hospital is treating a high number of RSV cases. File image.
Tamworth hospital is treating a high number of RSV cases. File image.

The region's hospitals including Tamworth are experiencing an influx of children suffering from respiratory syncytial virus [RSV] infections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.