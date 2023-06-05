A TEENAGER is undergoing specialist treatment after being seriously injured in a motorbike accident.
The boy suffered internal injuries in the fall on the weekend and was rushed to Tamworth hospital. Due to his condition, doctors decided he needed further emergency treatment.
At about 6:40pm on Sunday, June 4, NSW Ambulance tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to take the boy from Tamworth hospital.
He had suffered the internal injuries in an earlier motorcycle accident on a property, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service confirmed. The helicopter airlifted the teenager to John Hunter Children's Hospital in Newcastle.
The critical care medical team prepped him for the flight, before he was flown to Newcastle in a stable condition.
It was one of two helicopter missions for motorbike accidents on the weekend, after a trail bike rider was injured near Walcha.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
