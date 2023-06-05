The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Oxley police investigating Manilla break-ins, stolen cars and police chase

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating multiple break-ins, thefts and a pursuit. Picture from file
Police are investigating multiple break-ins, thefts and a pursuit. Picture from file

Oxley police are investigating a crime spree that hit the town of Manilla and saw multiple break-ins and cars stolen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.