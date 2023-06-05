Oxley police are investigating a crime spree that hit the town of Manilla and saw multiple break-ins and cars stolen.
One of the stolen cars was involved in a pursuit with police on the Manilla Road to Tamworth but was abandoned for safety reasons.
Manilla police spent a second day on Monday investigating the break and enters across the town, as well as multiple reports of thefts from vehicles, or stolen cars.
Police said Worooma Crescent was targeted but the vehicles stolen had been recovered.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy confirmed police were investigating multiple incidents and officers believed the incidents were connected.
More incidents were reported on Monday, after several offences on Sunday and into Sunday night were discovered by residents.
"We have our police from Manilla investigating these reports as well as the Oxley Proactive Crime Team has been tasked to assist in those investigations," he said on Monday.
"There were incidents reported to police and officers are following a number of lines of inquiry.
"We have seen some incidents where vehicles and homes were left unlocked, and we would again urge community members to be vigilant; lock their homes, lock their doors and windows, lock their vehicles and hide their valuables to make it harder for opportunistic thieves.
"It's important that residents - no matter where they live, and even when they're home - that they lock up and secure their premises to make it harder for opportunistic thieves.
"And always report suspicious activity so that police can patrol."
Police have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage of suspicious vehicles or persons from the weekend in Manilla to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
