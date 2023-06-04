A WOMAN was captured on CCTV doing $3500 worth of damage to a Tamworth sporting field after rain by driving a four-wheel-drive ute "erratically" on it.
Tiarna Jade Luke was sentenced to 12 months of good behaviour and must pay for the repairs in full after she pleaded guilty to one charge in Tamworth Local Court of recklessly or intentionally damaging property.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the 21-year-old - who represented herself at the time - had nothing on her record.
Ms Soars described it as a "serious error of judgement" with "serious consequences".
"You're never going to do this again," she said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said Tamworth Regional Council was seeking compensation.
He said matters like Luke's had been before the court recently, but they weren't related, and the damage had to be fixed separately.
"There have been other people that have been doing similar acts, but they're separate," Sergeant Baillie told the court.
Ms Soars ordered Luke pay Tamworth council $3500, but she escaped a criminal conviction for the offending.
READ ALSO:
The court heard Luke was behind the wheel of a Holden Colorado when she met up with the driver of a silver Nissan Navara at the southern end of the Riverside Sporting Complex in Tamworth.
Just before 9.30pm on September 26, last year, the pair drove onto the two sporting fields and "began driving erratically".
Both vehicles left after a short time.
"Due to the manner of driving by both vehicles and the recent rainfall, extensive damage was made to the sporting fields and the repairs were required to be made," the police facts tendered to court said.
Tamworth Regional Council handed over CCTV footage from the area, as well as photos of the damage.
Police went to Luke's South Tamworth home in January this year. She made full admissions, and was subsequently charged.
The court heard the driver of the silver Nissan was a juvenile who was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.