Tiarna Jade Luke sentenced for damaging Tamworth sporting fields

By Anna Falkenmire
June 5 2023 - 6:30am
Two of Tamworth council's Riverside sporting fields were vandalised and cost $3500 to repair. File picture
A WOMAN was captured on CCTV doing $3500 worth of damage to a Tamworth sporting field after rain by driving a four-wheel-drive ute "erratically" on it.

