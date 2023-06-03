The finalists have been announced for the Australian cotton industry's most prestigious awards in 2023. Nominees in the running, over five categories, include growers and industry personnel from Central Queensland to southern New South Wales.
Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said there has been another outstanding response to the call for nominations from some of the best growers in Australia.
"Once again, the depth of skill and talent, and the diversity of experience has featured in an awards field that is as impressive as it is varied," Mr Kay said.
"Among the list of nominees for Bayer Grower of the Year and AgriRisk High Achiever of the Year are family growers with 20 years plus of growing experience and others who have passed the baton onto their children who are also excelling."
"I am pleased to say that some of the brightest up and coming industry stakeholders are among the nominees for the CRDC Chris Lehmann Young Cotton Achiever of the Year Award and the dedication, commitment and intelligence of our researchers is well reflected in the finalists for the Cotton Seed Distributors Researcher of the Year Award."
The finalists are:
Bayer Grower of the Year Award
AgriRisk High Achiever of the Year Award
CRDC Chris Lehmann Young Cotton Achiever of the Year Award
Cotton Seed Distributors Researcher of the Year Award
In addition to the five categories, the industry will identify and announce the winner of the Incitec Pivot Fertilisers Service to Industry Award.
The judges include the 2022 Bayer Grower of the Year winner, Sundown Pastoral Co's Keytah Manager Nick Gillingham from Moree in NSW and AgriRisk High Achiever winner Bruce Connolly from Tipperary Station, Daly River in the NT.
The judges will now review all nominations before finalising the winners who will be announced at this year's Cotton Collective in Toowoomba in August.
