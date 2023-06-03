The Northern Daily Leader
Cotton industry award finalists include some of the best growers in Australia

By Newsroom
June 4 2023 - 6:30am
Finalists in the Cotton Industry Awards include some of the best growers in Australia. Picture: File
The finalists have been announced for the Australian cotton industry's most prestigious awards in 2023. Nominees in the running, over five categories, include growers and industry personnel from Central Queensland to southern New South Wales.

