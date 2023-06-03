The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) will run about 6500 cattle through the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre arena during their 15-day national futurity, which is expected to inject about $2 million into the Tamworth economy.
Recently appointed NCHA general manager Wayne Brown said the board had decided to extend the event as increased entries and interest had encouraged competitors and enthusiasts to take a trip to Tamworth.
"We've got momentum from last year's celebrations of 50 years of cutting in Australia, and next year, we'll be in the spotlight for the 50th National Futurity," he said.
"Already, the three go-rounds have been finalised for the Futurity final, which will be held on June 11. We have the Derby on June 10, and the Pinnacle event will be held at 7 pm on Friday, June 9."
"The Pinnacle event is just one run by 12 entrants, with the best run earning $12,000 and the remaining places sharing $18,000," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown said the total prize pool for the 15-day event was about $750,000, including $ 100,000 to the winner of the Futurity. Also, on June 9, a parade of the 22 horses will be sold in an online auction.
"This year, we've decided to make entry free on every day of the Futurity, and we hope to encourage more people to come along and see what the sport of cutting is about."
Mr Brown said the AELEC had its maximum capacity of trade stalls on show, another visitor attraction.
Judging the Futurity this year are two judges from the United States of America, Chip Cardon, California and Cameron Thompson, Weatherford, Texas and Dungowan horseman Steve Byrne.
