The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Two US judges for National Futurity

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NCHA general manager Wayne Brown said this year's Futurity in Tamworth is now a 15-day event as entries and interest grow. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
NCHA general manager Wayne Brown said this year's Futurity in Tamworth is now a 15-day event as entries and interest grow. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) will run about 6500 cattle through the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre arena during their 15-day national futurity, which is expected to inject about $2 million into the Tamworth economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.