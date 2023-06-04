The Northern Daily Leader
Matthew John Riley pleads guilty in Tamworth court to road rampage

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 4 2023 - 10:00am
A MAN will front sentencing later this year after admitting to being armed with a machete, wielding a weapon in a bid to steal a car, and sparking a police chase.

