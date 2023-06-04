A MAN will front sentencing later this year after admitting to being armed with a machete, wielding a weapon in a bid to steal a car, and sparking a police chase.
Matthew John Riley faces six charges in Tamworth District Court stemming from a road rampage on the afternoon of July 13, last year, which ended in his dramatic arrest at a New England Highway truck stop.
"Yeah, I'm pleading guilty," Riley said during his arraignment, after each offence was read out.
Judge Andrew Coleman told the 32-year-old Stuarts Point man that his matter would come back before the district court in August.
"It will then be allocated to a date in the sittings ... for a hearing for sentence," Judge Coleman said.
"You've pleaded guilty to each of those matters."
Riley has remained behind bars since his arrest and appeared by video link from custody for the proceedings.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston sought that community corrections interview Riley and prepare a document about the offending.
"I'd be asking the court to order a full sentencing assessment report," he said.
Judge Coleman agreed and made the order.
Court documents show Riley was behind the wheel of a green Holden Commodore ute before he was taken into custody at a truck stop at Willow Tree about 3.30pm on July 13, last year.
He pleaded guilty to driving the ute in a dangerous manner between Denman and Muswellbrook that day; driving with a cancelled licence; driving on the New England Highway in a speed or manner dangerous to the public; and driving recklessly and dangerously while knowing he was required to stop for police.
He also admitted to being armed with a machete with a knuckle guard with the intent to intimidate; and using an offensive weapon to intimidate; both in the Willow Tree area.
The police case was that Riley used the offensive weapon with the intent to steal a man's car between 2.30pm and 2.50pm.
About the same time, Riley was armed with a machete with a knuckle guard at Willow Tree with the intent to intimidate.
The case was adjourned.
