It's like speed dating, but instead of couples finding love, it's students meeting potential employers.
Over 200 Indigenous kids from schools in Gunnedah, Manilla, and Tamworth converged at Trelawney Station to attend a Careers on Country event.
The two-day event provided students a chance to discover different apprenticeships, traineeships, and future job opportunities available to them.
It was hosted by the Opportunity Hub and the Tamworth Local Land Council, with Year 11 and 12 students attending on Wednesday, and Year 9 and 10 students on Thursday.
READ ALSO:
The kids were split up into several groups and rotated between 12 different providers over the two days.
In the course of a 10-minute chat, they were given a rundown of the provider, what the job entails, they asked questions, and then moved on to the next provider.
The students had the chance to talk to the University of New England (UNE), to the NSW police force, Australian defence force, Tamworth Rural Fire Service, Tamworth Aboriginal Rangers, and more.
Careers on Country program coordinator Amy Strong said the set-up made the exploration more accessible to students and less intimidating.
"We have it on country so kids feel comfortable," she said.
Ms Strong said the day allowed kids the chance to discuss different pathways with leading experts in their field, and community.
"It's really overwhelming particularly now with all the opportunities that are available to everyone," she said.
"We want our Aboriginal students to know that there are some good opportunities out there within our community, that are supported by the community."
The Opportunities Hub works with Indigenous students from Year 5 to one year post-school, to support them in discovering different pathways into either further education or the workforce.
Ms Strong said in the last few years the world has changed a lot and the hub is really focusing on kids taking on school-based traineeships.
Through the hub, two students from Peel High, Zac Spreadbourgh and Chase Shepherd, have recently gained school-based traineeships with the Tamworth Aboriginal Rangers.
Zac said the traineeship is a great way to not only learn new skills, but gain more knowledge about the land.
"They are really good people, new experiences ... they are very welcoming," he said.
"We spend one day a week with the rangers until Year 12. We go to school for four days and spend one day with the rangers," he said.
One of their first tasks will be to accompany the Tamworth Aboriginal Rangers to the Northern Territory for an Aboriginal cross-rangers experience.
"[In the Territory] I think we will be trapping crocodile and doing some cultural burnings, also get to learn more about the land," Zac said.
"I don't fully know what we will be doing yet, but it'll be a fun experience and get to bond with the team," Chase said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.