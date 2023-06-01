The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Indigenous students discover different pathways at careers expo

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's like speed dating, but instead of couples finding love, it's students meeting potential employers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.