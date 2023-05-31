The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Landholder critical of 'misleading' comments on Hunter Gas Pipeline status

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 1 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quirindi farmer Peter Wills is a landholder affected by the Hunter Gas Pipeline project. Picture from file
Quirindi farmer Peter Wills is a landholder affected by the Hunter Gas Pipeline project. Picture from file

COMMENTS made by the CEO of energy giant Santos on the status of the Hunter Gas Pipeline could "mislead", according to a landholder where the project is proposed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.