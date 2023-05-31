COMMENTS made by the CEO of energy giant Santos on the status of the Hunter Gas Pipeline could "mislead", according to a landholder where the project is proposed.
Kevin Gallagher told a gas industry conference in Adelaide that the pipeline was on track, AAP reported.
"We've got the easement, all we need is a licence for that pipeline," Mr Gallagher said.
"The minute we get that licence, I've said to the NSW government we'd be able to get online in two-and-a-half years."
A field survey by the gas giant dated April 2023 places the project several steps behind construction and easement negotiations, still in the finalising the construction corridor and early works stage.
Santos did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Mr Gallagher doesn't know his own project, Quirindi farmer Peter Wills said.
"He's making statements that are 100 per cent incorrect, one that could mislead landholders if they're not informed enough on the issue of the Hunter Gas Pipeline," he said.
"Gallagher making statements like that is just really quite unbelievable that it makes such a gaffe in such a public domain space."
Mr Wills is certain that easements are not registered, because he is a landholder, and an easement is the right for another party to use a land area granted by the owner.
"How does Santos think they're going to actually have an operational pipeline if they're going against the landholder's consent?" he said.
The former state government issued Santos with an Authority to Survey notice in January, giving the company the right to conduct surveys and testing on affected properties even if landholders do not give consent.
Greens Cate Faehrmann told NSW parliament on May 24 that Santos is telling landholders and industry that the pipeline is going ahead when it does not even know the final route of the pipeline.
"Many landholders will never give consent to Santos," she said.
"They will be forced to try to access farms via the government's authority to survey against the direct consent of landholders."
The proposed underground pipeline route passes close to Santos' Narrabri Gas Project (NGP) and aims to deliver gas to the east coast domestic market. Once fully operational, the NGP has the potential to deliver more than half of the natural gas that goes into the NSW market each day, according to Santos.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
