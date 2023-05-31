Letter to the editor | Tamworth Regional Council's proposal for City Olympic Pool - Tamworth Adventure Pool

Thank you to the Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRRA) for the letter published in the Northern Daily Leader on Saturday 13 May regarding the proposed Tamworth Adventure Pool.
This letter well articulates concerns of a range of Adult Pool Users who use both the Tamworth Olympic Pool (City Pool) and South and West Memorial Pool (Scully Park) run by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
Swimming adds joy to our lives through physical health, mental well-being, and social interaction.
An article in the Northern Daily Leader on Wednesday 17 May 2023 indicates that the pools will remain open until the proposed Aquatic Centre is built.
This does not alleviate concerns regarding Adventure Pool proposal including:
Before spending any more ratepayer funds, seek the expertise of companies whose role is to develop/redevelop/manage public pools that are both enjoyable and profitable.
This can provide a range of alternatives with quotes to meet the needs of the public within an affordable budget.
Water quality at the City Pool improved in the 2022/23 season with upgrading of the filtration system. Scully Pool would benefit from such an upgrade to improve quality/visibility.
For the 2023/4 season, fill the pools in early to mid August to enable maximum solar heating at the season's start.
Routine use of the existing pool blankets at both pools every night to maintain water temperature.
Respectful communication with the swimming community regarding pool availability and changes which impact on access. MyTRC app could provide real time data.
Record patronage by having staff welcome users and electronically record both the swipe entry of members and casual patrons.
During the winter closure, assess what is required to make both facilities accessible for all pool users; and to commence such work.
Conduct a swimming season feedback session as occurs for the Country Music Festival.
Have staff employed, trained and supervised as Council team members to provide ownership of the roles and secure, local employment.
Pool entry access suitable for those requiring mobility support - a ramp that allows entry by an aquatic wheelchair for at least one of the two pools.
Create an environment for a whole of lifestyle approach to swimming including: accredited Learn to Swim for children and adults, through to beginner swimmers with progression to club swimming where relevant.
Many adults may also be interested in Adult Return to Swim support.
Tamworth has been labelled as "Australia's fattest city" with an obesity rate of 61.2 per cent, which is significantly higher than the national average of 31.3 per cent.
A recent YouTube video is not positive about Tamworth, identifying a serious health issue that requires immediate attention.
Swimming is a safe way for people to gently return or increase physical activity but the facilities need to be attractive, affordable and welcoming so that the initial pool experience is positive and encouraging to ongoing participation.
As identified in the TRRRA letter, there are a great range of options other than building a state of the art pool at tremendous cost which itself may then require expensive entry that is beyond the affordability of many residents.
Other regional swimming centres have upgraded existing facilities with budget far significantly less than that proposed for the proposed Adventure Pool site.
As examples, in addition to Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains as cited by TRRRA, Dubbo Council has recently upgraded their City pool to include a water based playground, cafe, new entrance, and upgraded changerooms.
Inverell has a 50m pool which in winter has a divider that provides a 25m covered pool to enable all year use.
Both existing sites in Tamworth have land which could be utilised differently for example to build welcoming staffed entry and new showering/change facilities that meet access guidelines underneath the existing change rooms at city pool, there could be bathroom and change facilities using existing plumbing for those with mobility issues, parents with prams/young children, and children who have urgent need for a bathroom. Currently all toilets/change facilities and showers require a steep upstairs visit.
There is room at both sites for the addition of a 25m pool that has a simple covering which would enable all year round and multipurpose usage. Appropriate design of a six lane pool with 3m lanes
on the outside could include a shelf for children to stand for Learn to Swim with 4 x 2.5 lanes in the middle. Such a facility would have staff all year round increasing local employment and ownership.
A company experienced in such undertakings could provide guidelines on what is possible, and potential costs.
The attractive components of the Adventure Pool proposal include water and splash areas, seating and social spaces, shade sails, barbecues, a café with internal and outdoor seating, accessible toilet and change facilities, a First Aid room and water stations. These components could be well incorporated within redevelopment of existing sites.
The area between the City Pool site and Number 1 Oval could be made into an entrance which could include disabled parking and visually appealing access.
Parking access to the Tamworth City Pool overall is limited. There is a parcel of land adjacent to Ray Walsh House that potentially could be used for a municipal car park for pool users and community members generally.
There is urgent need for well publicised and genuine community consultation to discuss ideas would help engage the local community, who as ratepayers are committed to having user friendly swimming pool availability.
TRC has the goal of being 'an events capital of regional NSW and country capital of the state' (Northern Daily Leader page 1, 14 April 2023) and has a Directorate of Liveable Communities.
Viable local swimming pools are instrumental to this process contributing to societal mental and physical health, and well-being. At the very minimum, the TRC pools need to comply with health and safety regulations.
TRC has the goal of growing the population of Tamworth with recent release of land for new developments. To attract young, working health and other professionals requires facilities that meet what is expected of a functional, vibrant city. Outdated swimming pools that do not comply with expected and legislated requirements can be a significant limiting factor to where such people choose to live. The upgrading of the existing sites will provide exercise, recreation, socialisation and fun for a wide range of residents.
Have your say at TRC's website.
Representatives of the Adult Pool Users of Tamworth
