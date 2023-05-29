OXLEY police are still searching for the driver involved in a late-night hit-and-run in Tamworth.
There's no missing the front end damage to the red Mazda 3 which was struck sometime late on the night of May 26, and into the early hours the next day.
The sedan was struck on Carthage Street in the dead of night in East Tamworth with the owner parking the vehicle at 6.30pm.
Oxley police were told the vehicle was struck sometime before 2am on May 27.
But the offending driver did not leave contact details for the victim, and had yet to come forward on Monday, Oxley police said.
It's left the owner out of pocket with a hefty insurance and repair bill. Now a public appeal for anyone with dash cam footage, or nearby CCTV cameras, or who heard or saw anything, is urged to contact Oxley police.
A spokesperson confirmed officers are appealing for help to find the offending driver.
"Officers attached to Oxley Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," the NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers."
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
