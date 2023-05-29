A BIKE rider is recovering from serious injuries in hospital after a fall on the weekend.
Emergency services received a triple zero call for help for an injured man about 11.45am after reports a man had fallen from a motorbike.
The man was riding when he lost control at Pine Ridge, west of Quirindi.
Ambulance paramedics arrived to find the man with multiple injuries.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said the rider suffered chest and leg injuries.
He was treated at the scene before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked because of the man's condition and the location.
The chopper's critical care medical team arrived and stabilised the man at the scene.
He was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
A spokesperson for the helicopter said the man was listed in a serious condition.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
