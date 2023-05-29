THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter barely had time to touch down with three separate missions from the region in one day.
The helicopter airlifted two men to hospital from the Liverpool Plains region after two separate motorbike accidents.
A man in his 30s was injured when he fell in a crash at Breeza, near Tamworth, on the afternoon of May 27.
Ambulance paramedics and other emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 4.30pm to find the man with chest injuries.
He was treated at the scene before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called.
The chopper's on-board critical care team assessed the patient and then he was flown to Tamworth hospital.
He was listed in a stable condition, the chopper service said.
The crash is being investigated.
Earlier that day, paramedics and the chopper were both deployed to Pine Ridge, near Quirindi, for a motorbike accident.
The man suffered serious chest and leg injuries in the fall from the bike, shortly before midday.
The patient was flown by the Westpac chopper to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
He was listed in a serious condition at the time, the chopper service confirmed.
The missions were two of three for the chopper service on Saturday.
At about 11.15am, the helicopter was called to Armidale hospital for a critical patient transport to Newcastle.
Doctors transferred a man in his 50s, who was suffering a serious medical condition, to John Hunter Hospital.
The chopper said the man was listed in a critical condition at the time.
