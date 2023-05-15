More than 200 kids of all abilities have participated in a multi-sports day to promote inclusivity.
Six schools united at the Tamworth Sports Dome on Monday, May 15, to provide students the opportunity to play several adaptive sports, including blind tennis, goal ball and adaptive AFL, netball, and cricket.
Adaptive sports are modified activities to allow for people with physical and mental disability to take part.
The Variety Activate Inclusion Sports Day is run in partnership with Disability Sport Australia and Sport NSW, and is hosted by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
READ ALSO:
The overall aim is to give school-aged children living with disability the chance to participate in sporting activities in their communities.
Disability Australia project officer Rae Anderson said the best part of the day is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces, while they give the sports a "good go".
"This day for some students here is their first exposure to accessible and adaptive sports," she said.
"So it's really important for not only students to get out and see they can be involved in sports, but certainly schools and sports deliverers to see they can adapt these sports within the school communities."
Oxley Vale Public, Duri Public, G.S. Kidd Memorial, Attunga Public, and Bullimbal School were among the schools that showed up on the day.
Bullimbal school's assistant principal Alex Jarrett said the sports day helps to get the kids get out of the school environment, meet other children from the surrounding schools, and have some fun.
"It's great to see the kids enjoy in participating. Goal ball was a big hit with our kids today," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.