TOSSING out the old mattress keeping you up at night could soon burn a hole double the size in your wallet.
A "significant" cost increase might be the cause of bad dreams for many residents, as council looks to pump up the price for dropping your mattress to the tip.
Council's director of waste and water Bruce Logan has advised elected representatives to increase the fee to dispose mattresses at waste transfer stations across the region by 100 per cent.
At the moment, the cost to drop off a mattress is $10.
In a draft fees and charges plan, council proposed to increase the fee to $11 for the next financial year, but second thoughts have seen the price jump to $20 for residents.
With the cost of recycling mattresses sitting at $100 for council, Mr Logan said the fee increase would help cover the cost.
"It's a significant increase," he said at a public meeting.
"It would go on public display.
"The community could have their say on whether they felt the increase was appropriate."
It's not the only waste related charge that is expected to increase as council's Fees and Charges document for the next financial year hits public exhibition.
The cost of dropping off tyres could increase by anything between 300 and 800 per cent depending on size.
The biggest price hike will be for tyres and rims from large vehicles, with the fee increasing from $16.50 per tyre to $150.
Mayor Russell Webb said all community submissions would be taken into "consideration" before the updated fees and charges are finalised.
"I assure you there probably will be some [submissions] come back," he said.
Councillor Stephen Mears told the public gallery and his fellow representatives to speak up if they think any changes are "unfair".
"We're all human, and there may have been issues that we've overlooked."
The draft Fees and Charges document was part of a trio of financial plans that went before council on Tuesday.
The organisation's draft Annual Plan and Budget, and Statement of Revenue Policy for the next financial year have also been placed on public exhibition.
Councillor Judy Coates said it was "important" that residents understand where their rates are going.
"People need to get out, people need to read it, and people need to ask questions," she said.
The documents will be on public exhibition for 28 days.
