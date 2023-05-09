THREE teenagers aged as young as 14 have been charged after allegedly stealing a NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) vehicle and taking it on a joyride.
CCTV images have been released of the fully-marked fire vehicle being driven out of the Moree RFS headquarters and straight through a locked gate.
The car - which was seriously damaged and is off the road now - was then used in a joyride around Moree before it was intercepted by police.
Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle on Anne Street about 4am on May 5, but when it failed to stop, a police pursuit was initiated.
Shortly after, police pounced and arrested two teenage boys and a teenage girl.
Police will allege two 14-year-old boys were inside the stolen vehicle, along with a 15-year-old girl.
One of the boys is facing multiple charges including four counts of being carried in a stolen vehicle; dishonestly obtain property by deception; two counts of entering a vehicle without consent; driving a stolen car; and never licensed person drive on the road.
The other two were both charged with being carried in a stolen car and breaching bail.
All three were denied bail by police and remain before the children's court.
Unknown offenders broke into the Tycannah Street fire control centre, with police alerted about 2.20am on May 5 to reports of the break-in.
New England police have confirmed officers were called to the break-in, but the three children are not charged in relation to the break-and-enter.
Once inside the headquarters, offenders broke into a fire appliance and stole vital equipment, the RFS said.
NSW RFS said it was "a disappointing night for the Moree community" with the car now off the road and out of action.
"Absolutely disappointing that these individuals would break into a property, let alone the property of a service that provides assistance to all community members when they need it," an RFS spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately, our vehicle sustained major damage as a result.
"Moree Rural Fire Brigade could not thank Moree police enough for all their efforts."
Investigations continue.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
