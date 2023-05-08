The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Jarele Cook to pay Tamworth council after causing damage by driving on Riverside sporting fields

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 8 2023 - 5:30pm
The Riverside sporting fields in Tamworth had to be repaired after they were vandalised. File picture
The Riverside sporting fields in Tamworth had to be repaired after they were vandalised. File picture

A P-PLATER will have to pay Tamworth council thousands of dollars after he was caught on CCTV driving "erratically" on sporting fields.

