A P-PLATER will have to pay Tamworth council thousands of dollars after he was caught on CCTV driving "erratically" on sporting fields.
Jarele Cook was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to destroying or damaging property.
The 20-year-old was ordered to pay a "whopping" $3000 in compensation after he was captured on CCTV behind the wheel of a blue Ford Falcon sedan driving on the Riverside playing fields.
"Payable to Tamworth Regional Council," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"It's quite a big compensation order, but for adults, I don't have a lot of choice."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the large compensation claim was the "sting in the tail" for Cook, and would let residents know this offending would not be tolerated.
"That rights the wrong, so to speak," he said.
"These are community facilities that are used regularly."
Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro told the court Cook was 18 years old at the time, had no criminal convictions to his name, and was engaging with a job service provider.
"Your Honour, Mr Cook is a young man with no record prior to this matter, and no record subsequent to this matter," she said.
"The damage caused was very much caused recklessly or carelessly as opposed to deliberately."
She said despite the "not insignificant cost" to council to repair the damage, it was at the lower end of seriousness.
Ms Soars handed Cook a 14-month good behaviour order, but spared him a conviction and fine.
"I propose to give you a chance," she said.
"This is a serious matter, harm to the community has to be taken into account."
Cook, who was on P-plates at the time, was charged at Tamworth Police Station after investigations into vandalism of the sporting fields off Plain and Bridge streets.
Council CCTV captured the Ford, as well as a brown Nissan Z50 SUV, drive onto the fields about 9.30pm on August 17, last year.
"They are seen driving erratically, with both drivers causing a sustained loss of traction to their respective vehicles," the agreed facts said.
"This has caused damage to the playing surface."
Both cars drove off via Ebsworth Street about seven minutes later.
"These vehicles were involved in malicious damage to property at the riverside sporting complex, Tamworth," the facts said.
Police launched an investigation and photos and CCTV were handed over, and a statement was obtained from council.
