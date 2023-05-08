As the NSW parliament prepares to sit for the first time, the coalition has overcome some early turmoil to announce its shadow ministry.
Mr Toole was dumped in the midst of a party furore over colleague Ben Franklin's push to become upper house president.
The Liberals also finalised their leadership team, changing party rules to elect upper house MP and rising star Natalie Ward as deputy to Opposition Leader Mark Speakman.
Read also:
In the six weeks since being swept from power, the coalition has been muted with Mr Speakman unable to announce his full front bench.
With just hours to spare before Tuesday's first sitting day of the 58th parliament under Premier Chris Minns, he revealed the list.
Mr Speakman said his team is now ready to hold the government to account and the shadow ministry includes a mix of experienced MPs alongside new faces.
Bronnie Taylor remains deputy Nationals leader with responsibility for transport, roads and infrastructure.
Liberal Damien Tudehope is shadow treasurer, while Nationals Sarah Mitchell has education and is leader of the opposition in the Upper House.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has been confirmed as Shadow Minister for Gaming and Racing and Shadow Minister for Arts and Heritage.
Mr Anderson has been Tamworth MP since March 2011.
In government he has previously served as Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation, Minister for Lands and Water and Minister for Hospitality and Racing from December 2021 to March 2023.
Paul Toole remains on the front bench with responsibility for police while newcomer Kellie Sloane takes on environment.
Newly installed NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders said the excellent mix of experience and fresh faces would serve the Coalition well and give it the best chance at the next election.
"Our team will drive the policies that make a real impact on our regions and build the case for the necessary investment in our communities, delivering infrastructure and services our state needs," he said.
Mr Speakman said from cost of living challenges to housing affordability, reliable energy, local infrastructure needs and upholding integrity in government, "we will ensure we're focused on the people of NSW".
"We will be standing up for small business, and backing them to grow and create jobs; advocating for policies that help families; and crafting policies that build stronger and more cohesive communities," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.