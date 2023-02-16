A PIECE of the puzzle missing from plans to attract the nation's best athletes to Tamworth, is a stroke closer to being filled.
Tamworth Regional Council has been granted $15 million from the state government to build an aquatic centre with a ten lane, 51.5m pool, including boom and floating floor, learn to swim pool, water play area, amenities and creche.
Council will be seeking funding from other sources, such as the federal government, and will be keeping the community informed on how the money will be sourced, mayor Russell Webb said.
"We've been waiting 20 or 30 years, we've been talking about building a swimming centre," he said. "It is something that we have been needing for so long."
The centre of sporting excellence aims to bring metropolitan opportunities to regional settings, Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) project lead James Cooper said.
"This truly makes us an attractive place for athletes right around the state and right around the country," he said.
Getting groups in consensus is the reason the facility has been in the works for so long, Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said.
But, the centre will cater for lap swimmers, trainers, water polo, lifesaving, NIAS, and more.
Council cannot identify the parcel of land the facility will be built on, but confirmed it will be within the sport and entertainment precinct.
Planning for the site will start quickly, Cr Webb said. In the meantime, there are no plans to extend pool hours, he said, and council will have to rationalise swimming to afford the facility.
"What we do into the future with those decisions will be made by the council the day when this facility is opened," he said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
