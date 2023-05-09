The safety watchdog will not investigate the cause of a light plane crash which injured two men in the New England.
A man in his early 50s suffered serious leg injuries while a man in his early 20s had mouth and facial injuries after their light plane went down in Armidale on May 3.
The single engine aircraft crashed into a grass strip on landing at the Armidale Airport shortly after midday on May 3.
The older man was airlifted to Coffs Harbour hospital for emergency treatment for serious lower leg injuries, while the younger man was eventually transferred to Tamworth hospital for treatment.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has confirmed to the Leader an investigation into the plane crash is not warranted by its investigators.
A spokesperson said the incident was reported to the ATSB but "after assessing its circumstances we determined that we would not be investigating".
"The aircraft involved was a recreational aviation category aircraft registered with Recreational Aviation Australia," the ATSB spokesperson said.
"The ATSB's remit does not cover the investigation of accidents involving recreational, ultralight and sports aviation aircraft, except on an exception basis where conducting such an investigation has the potential to highlight wider safety issues."
The plane crash sparked a full-scale emergency response involving New England police, ambulance rescue paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW crews and the local SES branch.
The men were briefly trapped in the aircraft before being released and flown or transported to hospital for treatment.
