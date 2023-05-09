The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Bonza flights bring boost to Tamworth businesses

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 9 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb disembarking from Bonza's first flight from Tamworth to the Sunshine coast on Saturday, May 6. Picture supplied by Bonza
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb disembarking from Bonza's first flight from Tamworth to the Sunshine coast on Saturday, May 6. Picture supplied by Bonza

The local business community is buzzing with excitement at the potential boom Bonza's new services connecting Tamworth to Melbourne and the Sunshine Coast might bring to the local economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.