A WOMAN accused of an armed carjacking has been hit with tighter bail conditions after she was taken into custody for breaching them.
Tamworth Local Court heard Caitlin Dawn Allan could not put her bail in "jeopardy" again after she breached her curfew by allegedly being a passenger during a police chase on Sunday night.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court police were "very concerned" about the 28-year-old not complying with conditions, and asked that she remain behind bars.
After hearing submissions, he said as an "olive branch", the prosecution would urge her bail to be made more strict.
READ ALSO:
Legal Aid solicitor Yolondie Cherry told the court Allan was a passenger in a car in Quirindi, on her way to buy medication from the petrol station for a health condition, when an alleged police pursuit was sparked.
"She knew she couldn't drive, so she obtained a lift," Ms Cherry said.
Allan is not charged with the pursuit.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the breach of curfew was a "serious matter" and handed down stricter bail conditions, as well as a formal warning.
Allan must report to police daily, stay off drugs that aren't prescribed to her, must not contact witnesses, and must stay home unless with specific people.
"You do need to be cautious about who you are out and about with," Ms Soars said.
"If there are future issues, it's easy now to just refuse bail."
Allan's bail related to an alleged carjacking in Werris Creek last year.
Police allege Allan assaulted a female driver between 11.25am and 12pm on July 14, last year, then took off in the woman's silver Toyota Landcruiser.
Court documents show Allan is set to defend the charge of aggravated assault with intent to take and drive a motor vehicle, while armed with a weapon, at a hearing next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.