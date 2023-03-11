SWIMMERS will be able to make a splash for free once the city's CBD pool is demolished, but the community chipping in to get it built has not been ruled out.
Tamworth Regional Council's general manager told business leaders at a public forum, the proposed $12 million 'Adventure Pool' would be free to visit once it opens.
"The thoughts at this point in time is that it will be a free facility," he said.
But a spokesperson for council has confirmed the community may be required to help pay the bill.
Read also:
"Before any funding commitments are made, councillors will discuss openly any costs council and the community may be required to contribute," they said.
The proposed pool has faced some back-'splash' from regular town pool visitors regarding the removal of the Olympic size lap facility.
Mr Bennett said the "highly accessible" and open access" watering hole had been previously been referred to as a "lagoon", but "pool" was a better description.
"You can actually still swim," he said.
"Morning swimmers will still be able to do a 50 metre swim across."
The proposed pool, which will also include splash play area and cafe, is still in the concept phase with community consultation ongoing.
State or federal funding for the pool is yet to be announced, despite the stage government announcing $15 million for council's proposed $67 million aquatic centre near the Sports Dome.
Mr Bennett said the new aquatic centre will replace two "very old pieces of infrastructure", the Olympic Pool and Scully Park.
"They are almost unsalvageable," he said.
"You can put band aids on them to keep them running for a few more years.
You can put band aids on them to keep them running for a few more years.- GM Paul Bennett
"But a city of our size deserves a facility of a much higher standing."
Plans for aquatics in the region are open to feedback on council's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.