A "SOVEREIGN" man has been fined more than $1500 after he left court, claiming he did not consent to his string of driving charges.
Rocco Avati briefly fronted Tamworth Local Court without a lawyer but decided to take off before his hearing.
"I am only here under protest," he told the court.
"I have no interest in this matter, respectfully, I'll be done."
Magistrate Julie Soars warned the 51-year-old he could be convicted and sentenced in his absence if he did not appear for the proceedings.
"I'm a law-abiding citizen - sovereign I should say - I'm a law-abiding sovereign," Avati told the court.
"I do not consent to doing business with the prosecutor ... I do not consent to these charges."
Avati asked Ms Soars if she claimed to be a magistrate, and asked the court if anyone disputed that he was a man.
"I won't allow you to hijack the proceedings," Ms Soars told him.
Avati told the court he was surprised about how the proceedings were meant to play out that day, with the prosecution ready to call the hearing's first witness, and asked for an adjournment.
"This is all a big shock to me," he said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie opposed the application for a delay and Ms Soars declined it, noting it was the second attempt at a hearing this year.
Avati left the court and made no appearance when his matter was called on.
He was convicted of seven driving-related offences, across two separate matters, in his absence.
He was fined a total of $1550 and was disqualified from driving for three months.
Avati was charged after highway patrol police spotted him behind the wheel of an orange Ford Territory in Barraba on the morning of December 6, last year.
Police said the four-wheel-drive had no registration plates and two disintegrated tyres, which had it travelling on two rims for about 20km before it was stopped on Queen Street.
Police said at the time the driver had been arrested earlier that week for similar offending. He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged.
Across the two matters, Avati faced two counts each of driving with a suspended licence; and using an unregisterable vehicle on the road.
He also faced charges of using an uninsured vehicle on the road; using an unsafe or unservicable vehicle on the road; and speeding.
