Tamworth's Alfred George Gower ordered to pay $760 in compensation after Facebook Marketplace sale scam

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Alfred George Gower pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage in Tamworth Local Court on Monday. Picture file
A CONVICTED Tamworth scammer has been warned to get "far better record keeping" after failing to follow through with an online sale.

