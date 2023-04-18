A CONVICTED Tamworth scammer has been warned to get "far better record keeping" after failing to follow through with an online sale.
Alfred George Gower has been ordered to pay $760 in compensation from a Facebook Marketplace purchase after he pocketed the money and didn't post the item.
The 37-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage after he failed to post a log slabber he sold on the social media site in October, last year.
"Nowadays, no one can afford to lose money," Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson told the court.
Gower agreed to sell the slabber to the customer for $600 who planned to travel and collect the item before Gower offered to post it for an extra $156.
The customer transferred Gower $760 the following day.
When the slabber hadn't turned up after four weeks, the customer contacted Gower requesting the tracking number which he said he would look for.
After further enquiries for the tracking number, Gower blamed Australia Post for the mishap and continued to make excuses on their behalf, according to agreed facts tendered to the court.
"I don't keep receipts," Gower told the court.
The customer provided police with Facebook messages, a phone number, bank details and text messages which they traced to Gower.
A local Australia Post contractor also told police, given the size and weight of the slabber it was unlikely the item would be posted for the price of $156.
Police attempted all avenues to contact Gower, but he would end phone calls after answering and had no addresses listed in the Oxley Police District.
Ms Atkinson gave Gower a discount on his sentence for his early guilty plea, but ordered he pay compensation to the victim. He was placed on a nine-month community corrections order, or good behaviour bond.
"You haven't supplied what you were supposed to," she said.
"The person is without the money so you're going to have to give it back."
She said the offence, which carries a sentence of up to two years in jail, was "not the most serious of matters, but it is prevalent".
"If you post anything, photograph it," Ms Atkinson said.
"Because we all lose bits of paper."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
