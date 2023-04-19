CITY highway police are en route to the region to make sure families make it home from school holidays.
A team of metropolitan highway patrol officers has been deployed to the New England region as police ramp up operations around the Anzac Day public holiday.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Kelly Wixx said the community could "do better", particularly when it comes to speeding.
"The fact that people continue to exceed the speed limit and do the wrong thing is very concerning," she said.
"Not only are they placing themselves at risk, but they're placing other road users and all other community members at risk."
Inspector Wixx said speed has been the main factor contributing to serious collisions and fatalities on the roads this year.
Across the Easter long weekend Peel Highway Patrol officers issued 230 speeding infringements.
The double demerit period will be back in place from 12:01am Friday April 21, until 11:59pm on Tuesday April 25.
Police will be cracking down on speeding, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, compliance and distraction offences.
Stationary roadside breath testing, and mobile breath and drug testing will be set up across the Oxley and New England Districts.
With Anzac Day coinciding with the end of school holidays, Inspector Wixx said motorists should be patient, plan their trip and "just do the right thing".
"When you're on the road, the decisions you make can affect not only yourself and your family," she said. "But small communities and wider families as well."
Drivers are also reminded school zones will be back, and enforced, from Monday April 24.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
