The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Larra McGrady, 19, sentenced for assaulting and intimidating two Tamworth police officers

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 21 2023 - 8:56am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larra McGrady was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court after assaulting two police officers. Picture file
Larra McGrady was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court after assaulting two police officers. Picture file

A SOUTH Tamworth woman has been sentenced to 12 months of good behaviour after she assaulted two police officers she had just called for help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.