A SOUTH Tamworth woman has been sentenced to 12 months of good behaviour after she assaulted two police officers she had just called for help.
Larra McGrady has been told to "make better life choices" after she was convicted of two charges each of assaulting police and intimidating them.
The 19-year-old had called triple zero on the morning of January 5 to help diffuse what officers described as a volatile argument between her and a man.
When police arrived at the scene, they found clothes and other belongings were thrown across the steps leading to the unit, and yelling could be heard from inside.
Body worn video picked up McGrady yelling "buy me a new f****** shirt, I want a new bag", according to agreed facts.
When police knocked on the door, the yelling immediately stopped, and McGrady refused to let the officers inside and barricaded the door with a lounge.
After trying to reason with McGrady, police kicked down the door and entered the unit.
Police video shows McGrady telling officers to "f*** off" and refusing to tell them why she called.
McGrady tried to push past police to follow her partner outside but was directed to stay in the unit with two female officers.
The 19-year-old could be heard telling the officers to "f****** move" and threatening to put glass in their eyes.
McGrady then picked up a large glass and charged at the two officers.
She was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where she was subsequently charged.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachael Dobson said McGrady, who was supported by family in court, had faced a "significant amount of hardship" in her life and had "lots of adverse interactions with the police".
"One might be somewhat sympathetic," she told the court.
Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson told McGrady "police don't turn up to be treated this way" and sentenced her to a 12 month community corrections order.
"The police were worried about you," Ms Atkinson said.
"They just needed to know you were safe.
"The police didn't have to put up with what they put up with."
Ms Atkinson told McGrady to make "better choices" to "stay out of the court system".
