The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth Regional Council considers options to reform footpath dining policy for better 'experience'

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional Council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THROWING back a beer or bubbles on the sidewalk could help increase employment and enjoyment in the CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.