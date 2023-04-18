The New England Highway north of Tamworth is partially blocked while authorities deal with a slippery mess on Tuesday afternoon.
Police and other emergency services have been deployed to the highway, on the Moonbi Hills near the Moonbi Lookout, after a truck lost some of its load.
The Leader understands witnesses have reported meat has fallen off the back of a truck into the southbound lane, blocking the road and making it slippery.
The triple zero call for help came in shortly after 2.30pm with authorities on scene.
It's understood the truck has been stopped.
Transport for NSW said southbound lanes are impacted and motorists are being urged to delay travel and avoid the area.
More to come.
