IT'S time to put the vision of a weir in the Peel River "to bed".
That's according to councillor Marc Sutherland, who urged his fellow representatives to stop investing staff resources and money into something the organisation has "continually been told is a bad idea".
The call came after council received a report advising the organisation not to push ahead with a $30 million recreational lake in the CBD, two years after a separate study warned an $11 million weir would do little for Tamworth's water security.
At the public meeting, councillor Phil Betts said the council should add a recommendation to "keep the debate going".
"It's a very worthwhile project for the long term of our city," he said.
"The cost benefit at this stage to actually enhance the water supply is somewhat in the negative.
"With further research I think the cost benefit to have a beautified area and the tourist attraction it would bring, is certainly worthwhile."
The recommendation was immediately shot down by Cr Sutherland who moved a motion to remove the amendment.
He said council had already forked out $50,000 for the weir investigation alone, which has quite clearly been shown is "not a reality".
"To me, a healthy river is one that's cared for, one that's looked after," Cr Sutherland said.
"Not one that's manipulated, not one that's changed purely for the aesthetics of a river system."
Instead, Cr Sutherland said the organisation should be looking to it's sustainability strategy to revitalise and improve the waterway.
Council agreed to remove the amendment.
After the meeting, mayor Russell Webb told the Leader while the city would benefit from a new pool, or a performing arts precinct, the big ticket item Tamworth doesn't have is a "nice body of water" in the CBD.
He said it was still something he would push for even if the new Adventure Pool on Kable Avenue gets funding.
"We're going to move forward very slowly now on that project, and see if we can get some positive outcomes for the community," Cr Webb said.
Council agreed to engage a consultant to undertake a detailed ecological survey of the Peel River from Paradise to Jewry Street.
It's anticipated the survey will consult with the Aboriginal community, and local groups to prepare strategies for vegetation clearing and improved river access.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
