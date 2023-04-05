THE POPULARITY of a Queensland country music festival with young people has Tamworth holding tight to its country capital title.
Country fans descended on Ipswich for three days in March to watch international acts perform at CMC Rocks.
In November 2022, a Tamworth Regional Council Visitor Economy Plan called the festival an "imminent threat".
But, the Tamworth Country Music Festival has proven itself to be successful for more than 50 years, event manager Barry Harley said.
READ ALSO:
It's a significant foundation stone for the entire industry, he said, and is home to the Golden Guitar Awards, a pinnacle event for the industry.
"The more festivals that start, the more choice that people have, and you could argue that might erode some of the potential audience for Tamworth," he said.
"Should we be sitting on our laurels and not worrying about it? No.
"We've got to continually nuance and make sure the experience is the best we can actually present for the visitors."
CMC Rocks is a gated festival with pouring rights for alcohol, and contains the audience, Mr Harley said, whereas Tamworth is held across the city, and pouring rights go to venues.
He said there is potential for another Tamworth event, another time of year, similar to CMC Rocks.
"That's some of the focus we'll be looking at, is developing other events outside of the festival," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.