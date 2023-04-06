Stopping for a cup of tea or coffee could just save a life this Easter weekend.
Tamworth's Driver Reviver will be up and running again from Friday, offering drivers and their passengers a free cuppa, a break and a chat to revive the senses.
The rest stop is staffed by volunteers from local church groups.
"[It] gives drivers a break, it gives you something to look forward for when you reach your next stop," spokesperson Howard Barnes said.
In 2022, 288 people died on NSW roads. Fatigue is one of the biggest killers.
That's where Driver Reviver comes in.
"It's a chance to stretch your legs and talk with the volunteers there. There'll be two volunteers on all the time," Mr Barnes said.
"We look after the kids. We've got games and things that they can play in the car on the journey to brighten up the trip, so it's more than just saving a life, it's brightening up the whole travel experience."
Driver Reviver has been operating in Australia since 1989, with 180 stations across Australia, including 30 in NSW.
Tamworth Driver Reviver will set up from this Friday April 7 and will operate from 9am to 6pm right through the holiday period until Anzac Day, April 25.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
