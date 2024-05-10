Proposed sale of council car park Kable Avenue and Ray Walsh House

The TRRRA is a non-profit association whose charter is to represent to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and other government bodies on behalf of TRC residents on matters that affect their interests by any person, organisation, or government body.
The below comments are made as a matter of public interest to assist Tamworth Regional Council in its decision making.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has stated that there has been misinformation about the condition of Ray Walsh House (RWH).
There has been no information from TRC about RWH.
The information provided to TRRRA by members of the public has been relatively accurate. The proposed sale, the estimated replacement costs and related information. The only information that has been contested for accuracy is the extent of the asbestos in RWH.
Why did the TRC bureaucracy not fully inform the Councillors? And the public?
Why did the Northern Daily Leader have to rely on information leaked to TRRRA to get this information into the public domain?
Why hasn't a full report been released of the extent of asbestos bene released to the public?
Council asserts that asbestos is extensive in application of vermiculite throughout the entire structure of the building. TRRRA's information is that there was an awareness of problems with asbestos and vermiculite was used only on some external surfaces. We understand there may be asbestos in lagging around the air conditioning in the ceiling.
Why wasn't exploratory investigation of the walls undertaken before allowing gutting of the walls of RWH?
Why was it necessary to remove all the flooring and internal fittings?
Why wasn't simple removal of the asbestos in the ceiling and following usual commercial procedures of asbestos removal followed by other builders considered?
We understand that there was a proposition floated that a new Arts, Library, Performing Arts Centre, and Council Chambers could be built for between $100 million and $120 million, excluding site acquisition.
What is fairly clear is, that the Federal and State Governments are highly unlikely to fund such a proposal.
The Local Government Act (1993) (LGA) requires that Councils should carry out functions in a way that provides the best possible value for residents and ratepayers and Council decision-making should be transparent and decision-makers are to be accountable for decisions and omissions.
From the little information made publicly available, we understand that, but for the asbestos issue, the building is structurally sound.
The handling of this issue and information made available to the public has been characterised by a lack of transparency.
The TRC should immediately release all of the documents related to the asbestos issue to the public including an assessment of where the asbestos is located in the building, if such a document exists.
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association, Inc
